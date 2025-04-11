Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 to be changed because of recent incident? Potential WWE SmackDown twist explored

Charlotte Flair is set to face Tiffany Stratton for the Women's WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Vegas. The feud turned very personal when both women took shots at each other's private lives. There is a chance that Nick Aldis could make Ludwig Kaiser the Special Guest Referee for this match because of Charlotte's comment.

Last week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton made very personal comments about each other. Stratton brought up Flair's past failed marriages and The Queen claimed that Kaiser was in her DMs. This could lead to The Imperium member being incorporated into their WrestleMania feud.

Ludwig Kaiser, who is Tiffany's real-life boyfriend, might come out in support of his partner on SmackDown. He could also make provoking comments regarding Charlotte Flair. This interaction could lead to Nick Aldis adding him to their WrestleMania match making him the Special Guest Referee.

While this remains to be speculation, it solely depends on how the creative wants to book this story after what happened last week. Fans are really excited to see what's next in this feud with 'Mania only being a few days away.

Andrade shared a cryptic tweet after Charlotte Flair's failed marriages were mentioned on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, both Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton crossed the line. The Buff Barbie received a huge pop when she mentioned Charlotte's failed marriages claiming that the latter was once again going to end up alone.

After last week's segment on SmackDown, Charlotte's ex-husband Andrade took to X (fka Twitter) to send a cryptic message amidst the controversy. He shared a GIF from the 1983 movie "Scarface" where the character Tony Montana is saying "You want to play games? Okay"

Check out the tweet below:

WrestleMania is just a few days away and it'll be interesting to see who leaves Vegas with the gold after WrestleMania 41.

