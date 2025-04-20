Charlotte Flair to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down at WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

Charlotte Flair challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. The Queen had earned the title shot after winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match. However, despite her best efforts, she fell short of dethroning Tiffy. Now, there is a chance that she could walk away from the company for a while following her loss.
Charlotte Flair made a big WWE return at the Royal Rumble in January after being away from the company for over a year. She was nursing herself back to health after getting her ACL, MCL, and meniscus injured in December 2023 in a match against Asuka.
The 14-time women’s world champion entered the contest in the 27th spot and managed to overcome Nia Jax, who had secured a staggering nine eliminations in the match. Despite such an amazing comeback victory, the WWE Universe didn’t stand beside her and booed her.
Additionally, her feud with Tiffany Stratton also became quite bitter and personal on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Now, a loss against the young WWE Women’s Champion is yet another blow to Charlotte Flair.
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Owing to this, The Queen could walk away from the Stamford-based promotion for some time and take a break. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
What is Charlotte Flair’s next move after her WrestleMania 41 loss?
Charlotte Flair was keen about defeating Tiffany Stratton and winning her 15th WWE women’s championship, to inch closer to her father, Ric Flair’s 16-time record world championships. However, that road is closed for the time being now. However, ahead of choosing to fight Tiffany, Flair also had a verbal spat with Rhea Ripley.
The two women have a longstanding feud and are bitter enemies. Thus, following this loss, Charlotte Flair could be pitted against Mami once again, especially if she wins the Women’s World Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.
Considering how the rivalry between Flair and The Buff Barbie had spilled into taking jabs at each other’s personal lives, The Queen could stay locked on Tiffy. Given that she is a heel right now, this is yet another possibility.
Lastly, since Flair also took a lot of damage to her bad knee from Stratton, which forced her to release her Figure Eight leg lock during the match, the 14-time women’s world champion could go back to nurse her knee.
It would be interesting to see what awaits Flair following her loss in Las Vegas.