"My career is coming full circle" - Charlotte Flair on her upcoming WrestleMania main event

Current WWE Superstar and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair believes her WrestleMania 38 main event against Ronda Rousey will be a career-defining moment.

Two of WWE's biggest superstars will collide at WrestleMania Night 1 on Saturday, April 3rd, with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

In a recent interview with Josh Martinez on the radio show Superstar Crossover, Charlotte Flair spoke of her emotions heading into her title defense. The champion also highlighted the significance that AT&T Stadium has for her.

"I don’t know, I feel like it hasn’t hit me but it has. I am sure that week there’s going to be a lot of emotions, just because it means so much to me. Not even as a performer and like being nervous or what it feels like,” she said. “But I am like, ‘man, I did it.’ My career is coming full circle. I won the Raw Women’s Championship, the inaugural championship WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium, and now seven years later, it’s Rousey vs. Flair in the main event. I’ve just been so fortunate, it’s crazy.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Charlotte will be hoping to replicate her success from the last time she wrestled in AT&T Stadium at WrestleMania 32. The Queen defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to capture the inaugural WWE Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair believes she and Ronda Rousey will steal the show at Wrestlemania

Whilst attempting to keep her emotions in check, Flair is confident that all the fans will be talking about her match when WrestleMania is said and done.

Continuing her conversation with Josh Martinez, Charlotte stated that she has high expectations for her title match with the UFC Hall of Famer.

“I do have high expectations,” she revealed. “I know that we are going to have the best match of both nights and steal the show, I am the mountain that she has to climb. But I don’t know, just like, ‘dang, how did I get here? I did it.’ You know what I mean?” H/T Wrestling Inc

The last and only time that Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey faced off one-on-one was at Survivor Series 2018. Despite the match ending via disqualification, the two superstars undoubtedly stole the show that night.

