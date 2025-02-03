Charlotte Flair to have WWE Royal Rumble victory revoked? Exploring potential Triple H decision

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Feb 03, 2025 15:52 GMT
Charlotte
Charlotte's win my be revoked (Image via WWE)

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday night, lasting just over 15 minutes after entering the match at number 27. Flair last eliminated Roxanne Perez to win the match, which is her first in more than a year after suffering a leg injury back in December 2023.

The former Women's Champion has managed to walk back into WWE after a year out and will now main-event WrestleMania, which would be a massive gamble for Triple H.

also-read-trending Trending

Charlotte was seen sporting a leg brace for the match, which could mean that she isn't actually one hundred percent at the moment. This would be a major gamble for the WWE CCO to put her in a WrestleMania main event after she hasn't wrestled a singles match in 13 months.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Triple H could make the decision that her Royal Rumble win will not stand if she is unable to prove that she is at full fitness and can wrestle in the main event. Many fans have questioned the decision for her to come back and walk straight into the match after she was able to invade Becky Lynch's WrestleMania main event back in 2019.

Will Becky Lynch return to get revenge on Charlotte Flair?

Technically, Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble match back in 2019 and deserved to have a main event singles match. Charlotte was added to that match and allowed to make history alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, so there's nothing stopping The Man from returning and pushing for the same deal.

Some sections of the WWE Universe are quite angry about Charlotte's win, but the storyline is rarely ever straightforward. So, there could be a few twists and turns before we make it to WrestleMania and Charlotte may or may not be in the main event match.

