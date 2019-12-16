Charly Caruso responds to Lana's controversial comments at TLC

Lana laid into Charly on TLC's kickoff show

Bobby Lashley was able to defeat Rusev in their tables match at TLC last night, which seemingly ended the issues between the two stars. Ahead of the match, as part of last night's kick-off show, Lana and Lashley were interviewed by the kickoff show panel and Lana had some interesting things to say about both David Otunga and Charly Caruso.

Lana has had a rough week, with reports suggesting that she's been sent death threats following the controversial WWE storyline surrounding her divorce from Rusev. And last night it seemed as though The Ravishing Russian cracked when she was asked by Otunga about the legal issues surrounding her divorce.

Lana brought Otunga's own relationship issues (which are seemingly real) with Jennifer Hudson into the argument, before Caruso tried to step in. Lana then told her that she was a worse version of Renee Young, and that the only reason she has her job is because Renee was promoted. She then threatened to pull off her hair if they met in the locker room.

The WWE Universe was not happy about the comments and took to social media to complain that the attack on Caruso was uncalled for, before asking whether or not Caruso would beat Lana in a fight.

Caruso herself weighed in on this discussion by claiming that she would defeat Lana.

Pretty sure? I’m very sure. https://t.co/zfuBhN1Xm2 — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) December 16, 2019

It would be interesting to see if a fight does take place between the two. There would certainly be a lot of tension surrounding the contest, and both Lana and Caruso would be keen to back up their words by putting up a strong performance in the ring.