WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has created numerous impressive gimmicks in WWE history. Some have been outlandish and ridiculous, while a few have been works of genius.

One gimmick that didn't quite make it to the list of genius gimmicks in WWE is the Kerwin White character portrayed by Chavo Guerrero.

Chao Guerrero on how Vince McMahon pitched the Kerwin White character

Guerrero was a recent guest on Chris van Vliet where he revealed how Vince McMahon pitched the gimmick to him. He said that there was no conversation about the new gimmick and that McMahon brought it on him while WWE were in Japan:

"I got off the plane in Japan, came to Raw, and Vince McMahon goes, 'Well, hello, Kerwin.' 'Okay, what's going on?' 'Well, today, you're going to denounce your Hispanic heritage and you're going to become a white guy.' I had two options. Either say 'no' and possibly go on the back burner for a while or get fired, or say, 'Alright, let's do it.'" (H/T Fightful)

He further revealed in the interview that he wanted to go the whole nine yards with the gimmick and said that he wanted to come out dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member with a white sheet over his head to get more heat. Vince McMahon agreed to it, but they then backed out as he said that it was "too risky and racist":

"The Hispanics hated me because I was denouncing my Mexican heritage. The whites (hated me) because I was making fun of them. I had everyone hating me and a true heel wants everyone to hate him. I told Vince, 'I want to come out in a white sheet.' He was like, 'Yes, I love it.' Never ended up doing that, it got too risky and racist."

That Kerwin White gimmick did not last long as the death of Chavo's uncle and WWE Superstar Eddie Guerrero ended it. Chavo Guerrero reverted to his old gimmick following Eddie's death. He was with WWE for a few more years following Eddie Guerrero's death, leaving the company in 2011.