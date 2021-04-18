Chelsea Green uses AEW star as an example of finding success outside of WWE

Chelsea Green recently left WWE after the company released some of its top stars due to budget cuts. Since she left the company, fans have been wondering where she may end up. However, the Hot Mess has been tight-lipped about her situation.

Chelsea Green has revealed that she feels more encouraged about her current situation after looking at the success of others who left before her. Green specifically mentioned her fiance Matt Cardona (Zack Snyder) and AEW star Cody Rhodes.

She recently spoke to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, who asked about her plans following her WWE release. Green responded by saying that she is excited about the future and is encouraged by the success of stars like Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona.

She also stated she would be happiest wherever she is allowed to be creative.

"There's just so many people in my life who have come out on top. That's kind of what I am excited for. I do look at people like Matt (Cardona) and Cody (Rhodes) and they're just killing it. They're having their best years ever and it has nothing to do with the largest wrestlig company. It has everything to do with them fulfilling themselves creatively and that's always where I've been happiest. It's just being creative, and that's what I want to do!"

Full, one hour interview with Chelsea Green is up for all https://t.co/jy8u49QleA subscribers, ahead of the public release. I'm working on about 432 articles, because @ImChelseaGreen had a lot of great stuff to talk about!https://t.co/IhNKCLiPaJ pic.twitter.com/fb0k3KDR7c — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 17, 2021

Green will have to wait for 90 days before she can sign with a new company. It will be interesting to see where she chooses to go once her non-compete clause becomes void.

Chelsea Green has hinted at possibly signing with AEW

While she will have to wait a while before joining a new company, there are still fans who have been hypothesizing where she might land up. IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and ROH are all great choices.

However, Chelsea Green has hinted at possibly signing with AEW. The Hot Mess recently tweeted at Pentagon Jr., who she worked with in Lucha Underground, saying he might see her sooner than expected.

Advertisement

Hmm.. @PENTAELZEROM maybe I’ll see you sooner than you thought. https://t.co/zZ7Je66vg3 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2021

Where do you think Chelsea Green will lace up her boots next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.