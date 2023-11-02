Chelsea Green to ditch tag team partner if 22-year-old debuts on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Chelsea Green is in a top spot in WWE. After being released, she returned to the promotion at the 2023 Royal Rumble and immediately stood out thanks to her over-the-top personality.

Now, Green is the one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Piper Niven. The Scottish star forced her way into the team, intimidating Chelsea into choosing her as her partner moving forward. Since then, the pair has found common ground and seemingly get along.

Despite that, Chelsea may still not feel comfortable with Piper. There's a chance that the champion may devise a way to ditch the powerful Niven in exchange for a star who could potentially debut on RAW soon: the 22-year-old Cora Jade.

Expand Tweet

Jade is an accomplished NXT star. She was once one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and has since become a top heel on the brand. Recently, however, she's been absent. Frustrated after a loss, Cora walked out and hasn't returned to action.

There's a chance that Cora not returning to NXT means she's main roster-bound. If she heads to RAW, Chelsea could replace the intimidating Piper with somebody she may click better behind the scenes.

Chelsea Green has teamed up with two other WWE stars this year

The interesting thing about Chelsea Green is that she has a unique ability to mesh well with whoever she is paired with. Despite being an odd couple, she and Piper Niven work well together.

Piper isn't Chelsea's first partner in WWE, however. In fact, Niven is Green's third this year. She first found chemistry with Carmella, and the two were an immediate hit. Unfortunately, the team was cut short as The Princess of Staten Island had to take a maternity leave.

Chelsea quickly found a new partner in Sonya Deville. Just like with Carmella, she and Deville found instant chemistry. Their personalities aren't quite as similar as the prior pairing, but their disdain for Adam Pearce created quite a bond.

Expand Tweet

Deville and Green were so good together that they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, Sonya was injured as soon as the reign began. This led to Piper taking over, and the pair remains champions despite a lot of competition suddenly gunning for the duo.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think