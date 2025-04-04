Chelsea Green to lose her WWE title after Nick Aldis' major WrestleMania announcement? Exploring the potential

Chelsea Green is marching forward with the WWE Women's United States Championship on her shoulder. While many expected her reign to be short-lived, The Hot Mess has held onto the title for over 100 days now. However, with WrestleMania 41 approaching, Nick Aldis might have a big announcement that could put her title reign at risk.

The SmackDown General Manager could announce that Chelsea Green will defend her coveted title in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows against Michin and Zelina Vega. The two stars have been active in the Women's United States Championship picture lately. Hence, Vega and Michin getting a shot at the gold would not be surprising at all.

A Triple Threat Match would put the champion in a tough spot, as Green would not need to be pinned to lose her title. With the odds against her, she could end up losing her title in Las Vegas. While The Hot Mess' title reign has been entertaining, it has seemingly reached a dead-end. WrestleMania 41 seems to be the perfect place for a title change.

Ever since Chelsea Green became champion, Michin has been feuding with her. Despite multiple setbacks, she is not ready to give up. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega has had her eyes on Chelsea Green's title ever since she arrived on SmackDown. With both challengers determined, Nick Aldis could pit them against The Green Regime leader in Las Vegas.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is mere speculation at this point. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Green on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Chelsea Green to win the Women's Money in the Bank this year?

As the reigning Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green has proved that she is worthy of holding gold. When she became the inaugural champion last December, Green got a huge reaction from the fans, making her one of the most popular stars on the roster. Well, WWE may have bigger plans for her this year.

The Hot Mess could win this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Last year, the 33-year-old was fingertips away from winning the briefcase before Tiffany Stratton threw her off the ladder to win the match. However, this year, the creative team could push her to become Miss Money in the Bank.

If Chelsea Green loses her title at WrestleMania 41, winning the Women's Money in the Bank contract could be the perfect way for her to bounce back and steal the spotlight once again. It could pave the way for The Hot Mess to break into the main event scene on SmackDown and go after the world title.

The Money in the Bank briefcase has worked as a springboard for many to rise to the top tier. If Green pulls off a successful cash-in, it could cement her as a top star and take her career to the next level. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

