Chelsea Green to quit WWE after losing to Zelina Vega at SNME for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

WWE added a last-minute bout for Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 featuring Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega for the Women’s United States Championship. The bout was second in the lineup. Both women delivered a back-and-forth affair. However, toward the end, the Hot Mess got injured during the match after Vega botched a 619 and crashed her knee into Green’s nose, busting her nose open immediately, and Chelsea started to bleed.

Now, Green is 5-0 against Zelina Vega. Following her embarrassing loss, The Hot Mess might leave WWE for now and go on a hiatus, taking a break from her busy schedule. She has been a workhorse ever since she signed back with the company and her stocks have risen to the next extend, establishing her as an upcoming top star.

The inaugural Women's United States Champion could return near SummerSlam 2025, evolving her character into a serious babyface superstar, quitting her goofy persona, and pursuing a top star run on SmackDown, chasing the world title.

The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Chelsea Green provides injury update after WWE SNME 2025

Amid a botched move and busting open her nose, fans grew concerned about Chelsea Green’s well-being, providing a health update, staying in her goofy gimmick, The Hot Mess posted a video of herself, crying on her X/Twitter, and she also shared a massive caption.

Here's an excerpt:

"Well, I am mad, but it’s the kind of mad where you have to laugh because you KNOW you were robbed !!! And I was like… IS THIS REAL LIFE OR AM I ON A HIDDEN CAMERA SHOW ???; I literally turned to the ref and said “You’re kidding me right?” but no, apparently not. He said “You have to go to medical because your nose is broken” It’s okay though because BIIIG things are coming… and y’all know I’m never down for long !!!; Stay tuned !!!; P.S. Thinking about bangs !!!; P.P.S My nose really hurts !!!" wrote Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has for Chelsea Green in the coming weeks.

