Chelsea Green shows off Zack Ryder's new look (Photos)

Chelsea Green tweeted pictures of the WWE Superstar's transformation

Zack Ryder has sported a beard for several years - until now

Zack Ryder

WWE fans will be familiar with Zack Ryder sporting a beard when he appears on Monday Night RAW, but the former Intercontinental Champion might look a little different when he next shows up on television.

NXT Superstar Chelsea Green, Ryder’s fiancée, shared a picture of him on Twitter with a new Hulk Hogan–style moustache, prompting dozens of responses from people comparing him to “The Hulkster”.

She then followed up with another picture, this time with Ryder having a regular moustache, before revealing that her husband-to-be was only joking around and he now has a new clean-shaven look.

Zack Ryder's new look (credit: @ImChelseaGreen)

Zack Ryder’s WWE career in 2020

After failing to make an in-ring appearance on WWE television in January, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were defeated by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in back-to-back weeks on Main Event in February before they picked up a victory over the makeshift team of Eric Young and Shelton Benjamin.

So far in March, the former RAW Tag Team Champions lost against The Viking Raiders on the Elimination Chamber kickoff show, while Ryder was defeated one day later by Bobby Lashley in an 80-second singles match on Monday Night RAW.