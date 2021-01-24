Chris Masters on how strict WWE Royal Rumble eliminations are (Exclusive)

Four-time WWE Royal Rumble participant Chris Masters has revealed what Superstars are told about who they should eliminate in WWE Royal Rumble matches.

Introduced in 1988, the WWE Royal Rumble is the first pay-per-view on the WWE calendar. Since 2018, the event has featured two WWE Royal Rumble matches every year, with men and women having their own 30-person matches.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Masters said WWE Royal Rumble match producers are often lenient on specific eliminations.

“From what I remember about it, it isn’t so like every single elimination is strategically planned out and who does the elimination. There are a lot of those, yes, but there are some of them where it’s just like, ‘We need to get a few guys out,’ and those might be worked out amongst the guys. So it’s kind of a split of both, from what I remember.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Chris Masters’ thoughts on WWE Royal Rumble matches.

Chris Masters’ WWE Royal Rumble experience

Rob Van Dam eliminated Chris Masters in 2007

Chris Masters competed in four WWE Royal Rumble matches (2006, 2007, 2010, and 2011). The latest episode of Inside SKoop focused on his participation in the 2007 match, where he lasted three minutes and 32 seconds after entering from the No. 24 position.

The former WWE Superstar said he and the person who eliminated him that year, Rob Van Dam, likely came up with the elimination themselves.

