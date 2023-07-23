'Chucky' guest star to cost Rhea Ripley her Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Rhea Ripley will likely defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam 2023. However, The Eradicator could drop her title to Raquel due to interference from Liv Morgan in the potential match.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Ripley attack Liv and Raquel before their clash against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The Judgment Day member targeted Raquel's knee. This played a major role in the then Women's Tag Team Champions dropping their titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Given how things unfolded, a potential match between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley looks all but locked in for the biggest WWE PLE of the Summer. However, the company could have Raquel's tag team partner, Liv Morgan, make her presence felt during the match to help her partner.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Rodriguez seems like a true realistic challenger for Ripley.



#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/khzU0vXZ4N If Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez is the agenda for #SummerSlam then I’m all for it.Rodriguez seems like a true realistic challenger for Ripley.

The former Women's Champion could make a surprise appearance during the potential match to exact revenge on The Eradicator. Morgan could cost Ripley the Women's World Championship, much to the shock of the WWE Universe.

Rhea Ripley's recent work has earned her huge praise from WWE fans

Rhea Ripley has undoubtedly been doing some of the best work of her career as The Eradicator of The Judgment Day. The current Women's World Champion's stocks have risen exponentially in the last year or so.

Be it her chemistry with Dominik Mysterio, or her power-packed performances, Ripley has been nothing short of impressive. Her recent work has earned her positive feedback from fans and critics alike.

Ripley's stablemate and the men's Money in the Bank winner, Damian Priest, recently heaped huge praise on The Eradicator. Speaking to Fox News, Priest said:

"That’s my homie. Man, I’m so proud of her. What I see is the cuffs are off. There’s nothing holding her back. She’s just letting loose. People who know her but are close to her like myself, we knew that she had this other side that, even as much as she accomplished, the WWE Universe and even her peers hadn’t seen everything Rhea could give. And I don’t think she has yet, but she’s definitely letting loose, and we’re getting to see a whole new level of Rhea Ripley. She’s earning everything and I can’t wait to see her just take everything that she deserves."

While Ripley has been on a dominating run, it might not be a walk in the park if the company pits her against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam.

What do you have to say about Rhea Ripley's recent run? Share your thoughts in the connects section below.

