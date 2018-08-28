5 Best Moments Of Chyna's WWE Career

Chyna - The 9th Wonder of the World

Joanie Laurer, better known as Chyna, debuted in the then-WWF in early 1997, after she had been discovered in a bar by Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Believing she had the ideal look to be a force in the WWF, they convinced WWF owner, Vince McMahon to sign her to a contract.

Initially brought in as Triple H's ringside bodyguard, she became a founding member of the influential group, D-Generation X with both Triple H and Michaels and the late Rick Rude.

Over the course of the next four years, Chyna broke new ground for women in the industry; becoming the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble as well as the first woman to win a male championship, the Intercontinental Title.

This slideshow counts down her five most memorable moments in WWE.

#5 Chyna escapes the shark cage

Chyna escapes the shark cage at Unforgiven: In Your House

In 1998, Chyna spent most of her time at the side of her D-X cohort, Triple H, routinely interfering in his matches. In a bid to even the playing field somewhat, WWF Commissioner, Sergeant Slaughter insisted she enter a shark cage which was lifted high over the ring, for Triple H's match with Owen Hart at Unforgiven: In Your House.

The cage may have been enough to hold most people, but not Chyna. In an incredible feat of strength, she bent the bars and escaped the cage, causing enough of a distraction for Triple H to pick up the win.

