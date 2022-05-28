Ciampa details the most appealing part of moving up to the WWE's main roster

WWE Superstar Ciampa shared his thoughts on leaving NXT after six years to move up to the main roster.

The Blackheart became a member of the Monday Night RAW roster last month after making a name for himself on WWE's third brand. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Mustafa Ali on the flagship program and defeated him earlier this month.

Speaking about his move to the red brand on El Brunch de WWE, Ciampa guaranteed that fans are yet to see the best of him. The Sicilian Psychopath also named a few potential opponents he would like to face down the line:

"I think the best is yet to come. The exciting part for me with Monday night Raw is that there are 20 or so brand new opponents for me. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Edge, the list goes on and on. There are so many people I can step in the ring with for the first time or people I haven't stepped in the ring with in five or six years. That's the part that was the most appealing to me. That's why I wanted to make the move. Same thing with Smackdown. There are just so many people who are so talented, who I want to share the ring with." (from 33:57 to 34:35)

Ciampa shared his thoughts on being hailed as a WWE NXT icon

The Blackheart is one of the greatest superstars of the black and gold era of NXT. His feud with Johnny Gargano is some of the best storytelling the company has done in years.

Ciampa spent over six years on the third brand and won the NXT Championship twice during his stint there. He also won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Johhny Gargano as the duo put on all-time classics together.

Speaking on El Brunch de WWE, the former Champion reacted to being called the heart and soul of NXT. Ciampa stated that it's his honor to be called the brand's icon before talking about his history with Johnny Wrestling.

The Sicilian Psychopath's main roster run so far has seen little action. However, things seem to be picking up for him as he recently turned heel, attacking Mustafa Ali from behind.

