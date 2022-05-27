"He's one of the best in-ring wrestlers ever"- Former Champion praises Johnny Gargano

WWE Superstar Ciampa has hailed his former rival and tag team partner Johnny Gargano as one of the best wrestlers ever.

During their time on WWE's third brand NXT, Gargano and Ciampa shared the ring for many iconic moments. The two stars ran as the tag team DIY, and the pair would eventually split. This split led to arguably one of the best feuds in WWE history.

Although hailed as a phenomenal performer, Ciampa would state in a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE that Johnny Wrestling is better in the ring than he is.

"I think the second he decides to set back in a ring, he'll prove it again that he's one of the best in-ring wrestlers ever." Ciampa added: "I think he's a better in-ring wrestler than me." From 47:55 to 48:28

Johnny Gargano left WWE in late 2021, and Ciampa recently made his main roster debut. So fans of DIY may have to wait quite some time before they see the duo share a ring again.

Johnny Gargano is taking a break from wrestling

The former NXT Champion decided to let his contract with WWE expire. This left a lot of fans pondering when he will make his next in-ring appearance.

Whilst fans may be clamoring for Johnny Takeover to return to the ring, the man himself said in a recent interview with ComicBook.com that he is currently focusing on his family life.

"I appreciate that people really want to see me wrestle again. Right now, I'm focused on spending as much time as I can with Candice because people don't realize that this is the last about, I don't know, four to five weeks that it's just going to be me and her for a long time. Me, her and Pawdme (Gargano's dog) for a long time. Then for 18 years, at least, we're going to have a little rugrat running around. So I'm excited to spend that time with her." H/T Comic Book

Johnny Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae recently welcomed their newborn son Quill into the world. As he experiences fatherhood, fans can only speculate on when and where The Rebel Heart will make his return.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and El Brunch de WWE.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Norris