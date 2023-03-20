Claim a new victim, add to his family - 4 Things Bray Wyatt could do at WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt has been sidelined from WWE for almost a month, and it's become clear that his match with Bobby Lashley may now have been scrapped.

Lashley could be handed a new opponent in the two weeks left before the show, but just because the former WWE Champion can't wrestle doesn't mean he can't be part of the event.

Bray Wyatt was part of the company for several months before wrestling a match at the Royal Rumble and has become an expert at avoiding physicality.

#4. He could be in Uncle Howdy's corner if he has a match against Bobby Lashley

Uncle Howdy has been carrying the feud for Bray Wyatt in his absence over the past few weeks, and it's likely that if Lashley has no other choice, he could be forced to wrestle Howdy at WrestleMania.

Recent updates state that Wyatt is struggling with an illness, but could be in a good position by WrestleMania, which would allow him to come out to the ring with Uncle Howdy and support him for a win. He could also interfere and set up a match with Lashley for Backlash instead.

#3. The former WWE Champion could recruit a new member of The Wyatt Family

There are several WWE Superstars that are not being used to their full potential at the moment, and Wyatt could decide to recruit some of these stars. When Wyatt returned to WWE, he was flanked by his puppets, many of whom are yet to be revealed, and it could finally be time for him to start making some sense of the current storyline.

Wyatt already appears to have a hold on Alexa Bliss, but there are many more options for him on the WrestleMania card this year.

#2. Wyatt could start a new feud by attacking a WWE Superstar following their match

If Wyatt's match against Bobby Lashley is scrapped altogether, he could be called to LA to set up a feud heading into Backlash instead. It would be interesting to see if someone like Austin Theory or even Cody Rhodes can pick up the victory in their headline matches, only to be taken out by Wyatt.

This would give him a new lease on life, and any kind of appearance from Wyatt would finally silence all of the talks of a potential exit.

#1. Bray Wyatt could present an episode of The Firefly Fun House

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Bray Wyatt has presented some confusing episodes of The Firefly Fun House in recent weeks which have left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers. At WrestleMania, there is plenty of time for adverts and video packages, and it would be special if The Firefly Fun House made its return and dropped some clues regarding his absence.

WWE hasn't spoken about his absence on TV as of yet, so a storyline could be spun into this that would allow Wyatt and Howdy to move forward on SmackDown.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will be at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

