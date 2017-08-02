Clicks n' Kicks: This week in WWE Superstars' Instagram accounts (July 23 - 29)

The week's best in WWE Superstars' Instagram posts!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 02 Aug 2017, 05:50 IST

Big Poppa Pump turned 55 this past week!

It's that time once again where we take a look back at the previous week's Instagram activity from your favourite WWE Superstars. Instagram offers fans a unique look into the day-to-day lives of many of the WWE Superstars from today and yesterday.

This week was interesting as always, with Finn Balor getting a lot of Iove after celebrating his 36th birthday on July 25th. Former WWE Superstar "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner also celebrated a birthday this past week as well.

Let's go ahead and dive into the week's best Instagram posts from all of your favourite WWE Superstars!

#15 Heavy Hitters

Heavy Machinery taking over Green Bay!

You don't have to take my word for it, just let time do the talking...

Heavy Machinery is a great tag team in the making, with a not-so-great name. Surely the folks in WWE's creative squad could've taken a few more minutes to come up with a more original, less Hokie name than 'Heavy Machinery'; nonetheless, it's the cards they were dealt; they will be just fine.

This Instagram post was on NXT's official account and the photo was taken during a recent NXT live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, thus the reasoning behind big Otis wearing the Reggie White throwback jersey.