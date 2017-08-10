Clicks n' Kicks: This week in WWE Superstars' Instagram accounts (July 30 - August 5)

A look back at the week's best of Instagram.

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 10 Aug 2017, 12:10 IST

Social media has become a huge part of everyone's life, including WWE Superstars. On a daily basis, your favourite stars from RAW, Smackdown Live and NXT give you a quick look into their world through their Instagram profiles.

Week after week, we take a glimpse back at the week in review through the world of Instagram. After looking over many of the posts made by all of your favourite WWE Superstars, we have selected the 15 best Instagram posts for the week ended August 05, 2017.

#15 The Bella life

Bella twins living that Bella lifestyle.

Nikki and Brie have come a long way since the 2006 WWE Divas Search, where they did not make the cut. From being mere sex symbols to achieving genuine stardom, it's safe to say that the twins have come quite a long way from when they made their main roster debuts.

This particular Instagram post shows Nikki and Brie jet-setting to and from hot spots like Napa Valley. Life seems to be just grand in Bella-land!