Clicks n' Kicks: This week on WWE Superstars' Instagram Accounts (6th-12th June)

Finn Balor visits the Demon Republic, and more.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2017, 10:10 IST

Has The Demon found more of his kind?

It’s been a relatively good week on the wrestling front, across almost every promotion. Impact Wrestling put together a solid show from Mumbai, India, NJPW probably put on the PPV of the year and even WWE presented fairly strong episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live.

We know what happened on screen, but what are your favourite Superstars up to, off the camera? As is tradition, we will use this piece to scan through the Instagram accounts of your favourite Superstars and present you with highlights that will lift your mood instantaneously. Read on!

#15 Finn Balor visited the Demon Republic

Demon Republic A post shared by Finn Blor (@finnbalor) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

We may not have seen Finn Balor put on this garb in a while, but his fans certainly haven’t forgotten Balor’s dark and demonic side. Let’s hope this inspires Balor to go all Demon King, very soon!