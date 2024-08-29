CM Punk and 4 other WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Bash in Berlin

Triple H has booked an action-packed card for Bash in Berlin, which will see top WWE Superstars take to the squared circle for gold, bragging rights, or both. However, a few booked for the show need a victory in their respective matches more than the others.

Here, we look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Bash in Berlin. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#5. CM Punk should beat Drew McIntyre to extend the feud

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been involved in a bitter rivalry for months. The Scottish Warrior got the better of his rival at SummerSlam, albeit with slight help from Special Guest Referee Seth Rollins. McIntyre's continued arrogance extended their feud, setting up their second match at Bash in Berlin, where the two superstars will lock horns in a Strap Match.

It is worth noting that The Best in The World suggested this stipulation and has held the upper hand throughout the build-up. He must leave the upcoming PLE with a massive win over McIntyre to settle a score and set up a deciding match at Bad Blood. It would also mark his first singles win in WWE since returning to the Triple H-run promotion.

#4. & #3. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio need to make a statement at Bash in Berlin

Reigning WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is set to share the ring with her ''Daddy Dom'' Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin. The couple will join forces to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Morgan and Dominik will have The Judgment Day in their corner, and the number's advantage should help them pick up the win over The Terror Twins.

It will add to The New Judgment Day's credibility and set up solid grounds for a title rematch between The Miracle Kid and The Eradicator. Additionally, the newly turned babyfaces must face the consequences of their past actions before they are set on a path of a glorious heroic run on WWE RAW.

#2. & #1. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair should become the new tag team champions

One of the title matches scheduled for Bash in Berlin will see Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair take on The Unholy Union in a bid to reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The SmackDown duo lost their gold to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Clash at the Castle. Unless a heel turn is planned for Belair or Cargill, they must become the new champions this weekend.

It will allow the creative team to book a stronger second championship reign before planting seeds for a compelling betrayal angle. It would also give Damage CTRL enough time to emerge as top favorites before they challenge Belair and Cargill for the gold in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback