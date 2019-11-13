CM Punk back to WWE: How Twitter reacted to his return
CM Punk has finally returned to WWE, albeit in an analyst role for WWE's Backstage show.
Punk's return to WWE was a big surprise, but it has been in the making for a long time as there were rumours of him joining FOX for the WWE Backstage show.
Renee Young, who was joined by Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, Paige, and Booker T on this week's show, made the surprise announcement at the end of the show.
Punk's Cult of Personality theme music hit, and there was a noticeable shock in Paige's voice, who could not quite believe what she was hearing.
“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture. I’ll see you here next week," said Punk as he looked straight into the camera and the show went off the air.
The WWE Backstage show on FOX airs every Tuesday night, which revolves around everything WWE, hosted by Renee Young with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Paige.
WWE released a statement following Punk's appearance on WWE Backstage, detailing his role on the show:
"CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1's WWE BACKSTAGE beginning next week, Tues, Nov. 19 at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT.
"Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE BACKSTAGE as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T. "The Best in the World" joins fellow regular contributors Christian and Paige, as well as news correspondent Ryan Satin on the WWE BACKSTAGE rotation."
Twitter, obviously, went wild, with most fans elated by Punk's return to WWE, as well as speculating if he will return to the ring as well.
Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to his return: