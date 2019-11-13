CM Punk back to WWE: How Twitter reacted to his return

13 Nov 2019

CM Punk on WWE Backstage

CM Punk has finally returned to WWE, albeit in an analyst role for WWE's Backstage show.

Punk's return to WWE was a big surprise, but it has been in the making for a long time as there were rumours of him joining FOX for the WWE Backstage show.

Renee Young, who was joined by Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, Paige, and Booker T on this week's show, made the surprise announcement at the end of the show.

Punk's Cult of Personality theme music hit, and there was a noticeable shock in Paige's voice, who could not quite believe what she was hearing.

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture. I’ll see you here next week," said Punk as he looked straight into the camera and the show went off the air.

The WWE Backstage show on FOX airs every Tuesday night, which revolves around everything WWE, hosted by Renee Young with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Paige.

WWE released a statement following Punk's appearance on WWE Backstage, detailing his role on the show:

"CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1's WWE BACKSTAGE beginning next week, Tues, Nov. 19 at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT.

"Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE BACKSTAGE as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T. "The Best in the World" joins fellow regular contributors Christian and Paige, as well as news correspondent Ryan Satin on the WWE BACKSTAGE rotation."

Twitter, obviously, went wild, with most fans elated by Punk's return to WWE, as well as speculating if he will return to the ring as well.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to his return:

BREAKING: CM Punk appears on #WWEBackstage on @FS1 and says he'll be back next week. https://t.co/XRujmXuRMl — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2019

Ho-ly sh*t!



Your chants have been answered!@CMPunk just showed up on #WWEBackstage on @fs1 - he’ll be appearing periodically on the show beginning next Tuesday night at 11pm ET! pic.twitter.com/kurMv2wr0k — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019

In case you’re wondering, CM Punk has just joined WWE Backstage.



And we all had no idea he was here.



You sneaky sneaky dudes @bradweimer @jacobu @grossman! — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 13, 2019

Cm Punk is officially on WWE Backstage



Bro.. I.. I knew he’d come home man.. pic.twitter.com/nWZZFjrydO — Xeryus | XThreeee (@XThreeee) November 13, 2019

AEW when they see CM Punk back in the WWE pic.twitter.com/vOoBXMbu9Z — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) November 13, 2019

CM Punk is really back. Fox gave him all the millions. Only time before WWE gives him all the millions for a match as well. pic.twitter.com/cwzFKKSQdf — Nadia (@VeenaMKay) November 13, 2019

How good it was to hear cult of personality again #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/FJDAs7iLH7 — Mr.Mystic (@Triassic_Ranger) November 13, 2019

CM Punk and Vince McMahon in 2019 pic.twitter.com/f49gzP0l8D — manny 👾 (@thebatmanny) November 13, 2019

CM Punk and Samoa Joe on the same program, my god pic.twitter.com/27GISqDFX7 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) November 13, 2019

Me: ...



WWE Backstage: Hey.



Me: What? I am not interested in WWE right no--



WWE Backstage: CM Punk is on the show now. 😇



Me: ...



Me: pic.twitter.com/JinwRcFvBp — Phoenix needs to catch up on shows 😭😭😭 🏳️‍🌈 (@PhoenixJustice) November 13, 2019

The Miz signs new contract



Paige signs new contract



Johnny Gargano is injured



CM PUNK RETURNED TO #WWEBackstage



It's Been a good night! pic.twitter.com/bu8OYm6N89 — ❄ Cm Punk is back! ❄ (@IAMRAZOR30) November 13, 2019

CM Punk talking to his self next to a WWE sign like: pic.twitter.com/6ChRHJkV70 — #MrElite⚔️: 8-1: Lamar is a cheat code (@MostDopePatsFan) November 13, 2019

"If CM Punk comes back, he'll be the biggest sell out ever since All-In an-" *Cult of Personality hits at Survivor Series* "LOOOK IN MY EYEEEES WHAT DO YOU SEEEEEEEEEEE?" pic.twitter.com/LDRe5FP8Va — KeithRendermanBAYBAY (@gyrosplater) November 13, 2019

cm punk and adam cole together on wwe programming in 2019,,, nobody move pic.twitter.com/swpkWr53Rd — ✧･ﾟslater (@candicelerey) November 13, 2019

Everyone right now after seeing CM Punk joining the show #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/rNgad98R9Y — Real One (@WWEREALONE) November 13, 2019