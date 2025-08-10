CM Punk could be in big trouble in WWE

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has proved that he can still compete with the young talent at the top. The Second City Saint has been on a roll in his second stint with the company and has had multiple top-shelf bouts, including five-star classics.At Night One of SummerSlam 2025, The Best in the World had an intense match against Gunther in the main event, and after battling one of the toughest battles of his career, Punk captured the World Heavyweight Championship. This was his first title in WWE after almost a decade.Is Punk the target now?Things quickly turned south for him as his reign only lasted around just five minutes as Seth Rollins pulled off the &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; and captured the title, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcaseThe 46-year-old may be in trouble on the red brand as his rivalry with Rollins and his Vision could be ignored for a while due to multiple factors. Roman Reigns is advertised to make appearances post-SummerSlam, and he was heavily targeted on WWE RAW last week.The OTC could challenge his former Shield brother for a title match at Clash in Paris 2025, replacing The Best in the World.A mid-title feud teasedThe cold war between Punk and Dominik Mysterio is well-known to the WWE Universe; they never miss a chance to take shots at one another, both on and off-screen. The Stamford-based promotion has been advertising a match between The Second City Saint and Dirty Dom for the WWE Clash in Paris tour this month.This subtly hints that the company may begin a rivalry between Mysterio and Punk shortly on the flagship show for the Intercontinental Championship.A singles non-WWE title bout hintedThe post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night RAW saw a World Heavyweight Title bout in the main event between Seth Rollins and LA Knight, the last man who beat The Visionary at Saturday Night Main Event XL.#WeStandWithLAKnight @UndeniableMari1LINKLA Knight and CM Punk promo plsssss make it happen 😤🙌👏🔥The bout was a back-and-forth affair before CM Punk jumped on Rollins, forcing the referee to call off the contest, resulting in a DQ win for Rollins. Knight and the Chicago native were seen arguing even after the show went off-air over the latter's interference.The two could face off at the upcoming premium live event, while Roman and Seth may compete in a title bout at WWE Clash in Paris.But this means Punk could be out of the world title picture for now. What awaits CM Punk next on WWE RAW? Only time will tell.