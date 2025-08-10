CM Punk could be in big trouble in WWE

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 10, 2025 09:09 GMT
CM Punk lost WWE World Heavyweight title minute after winning it! (Credit: WWE.Com)
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has proved that he can still compete with the young talent at the top. The Second City Saint has been on a roll in his second stint with the company and has had multiple top-shelf bouts, including five-star classics.

At Night One of SummerSlam 2025, The Best in the World had an intense match against Gunther in the main event, and after battling one of the toughest battles of his career, Punk captured the World Heavyweight Championship. This was his first title in WWE after almost a decade.

Is Punk the target now?

Things quickly turned south for him as his reign only lasted around just five minutes as Seth Rollins pulled off the "Ruse of the Century" and captured the title, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase

The 46-year-old may be in trouble on the red brand as his rivalry with Rollins and his Vision could be ignored for a while due to multiple factors. Roman Reigns is advertised to make appearances post-SummerSlam, and he was heavily targeted on WWE RAW last week.

The OTC could challenge his former Shield brother for a title match at Clash in Paris 2025, replacing The Best in the World.

A mid-title feud teased

The cold war between Punk and Dominik Mysterio is well-known to the WWE Universe; they never miss a chance to take shots at one another, both on and off-screen. The Stamford-based promotion has been advertising a match between The Second City Saint and Dirty Dom for the WWE Clash in Paris tour this month.

This subtly hints that the company may begin a rivalry between Mysterio and Punk shortly on the flagship show for the Intercontinental Championship.

A singles non-WWE title bout hinted

The post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night RAW saw a World Heavyweight Title bout in the main event between Seth Rollins and LA Knight, the last man who beat The Visionary at Saturday Night Main Event XL.

The bout was a back-and-forth affair before CM Punk jumped on Rollins, forcing the referee to call off the contest, resulting in a DQ win for Rollins. Knight and the Chicago native were seen arguing even after the show went off-air over the latter's interference.

The two could face off at the upcoming premium live event, while Roman and Seth may compete in a title bout at WWE Clash in Paris.

But this means Punk could be out of the world title picture for now. What awaits CM Punk next on WWE RAW? Only time will tell.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

