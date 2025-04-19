  • home icon
CM Punk to feud with former WWE champion for the first time ever after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Apr 19, 2025 11:16 GMT
CM Punk
CM Punk [Image Credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk is set to compete in a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. However, after everything is done and dusted, WWE may put him in a blockbuster feud with a top star. The Best in the World could start a fresh storyline with a former WWE champion following 'Mania, the seeds of which may have already been planted.

Former United States Champion Logan Paul could be next in line to face CM Punk in WWE. The possibility of this match arose after both superstars had a subtle moment during WWE's 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony. While delivering his speech, Punk called himself "The Best in the World." As soon as he said that, the camera immediately showed The Maverick, who was caught making faces.

The social media megastar was seemingly against the idea of the 46-year-old being The Best in the World. WWE may have intentionally shown this moment to tease a potential feud between the two stars. Both stars were also involved in a few heated segments on RAW before Elimination Chamber where Paul even slapped the veteran star.

The Stamford-based promotion could be planning to capitalize on the bad blood between them. And these teases could eventually lead to a feud on RAW. So, there is indeed a high possibility that CM Punk might face Logan Paul in the months to come. Given both superstars' credibility, this could be a money match that could indeed set the internet abuzz.

This is speculation right now, and it will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for The Maverick and The Second City Saint after The Show of Shows.

CM Punk to chase the World Heavyweight Championship after WrestleMania 41?

CM Punk has been delivering some incredible performances since making his WWE return in 2023. But the 46-year-old has made it clear that his ultimate goal is to win the World Heavyweight Championship, but he has not had any proper opportunity to chase the gold yet.

While Punk has faced roadblocks in his journey, the post-WrestleMania season could be the time when he can shift his focus solely to the world title. His feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will seemingly come to a momentary halt after the spectacle in Las Vegas.

With no further reports of a potential major match between him and his current rivals, the veteran could possibly challenge whoever the reigning champion is this summer. CM Punk could also state that he is a worthy contender for the coveted title, and therefore, he may set out on a mission to chase the gold.

This could pave the way for several interesting storylines on the roster, leading all the way to SummerSlam 2025. However, it is merely speculation and only time will tell what the future holds for The Second City Saint.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Edited by Arsh Das
bell-icon Manage notifications