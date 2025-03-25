CM Punk to form a new faction with former champions & end Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw CM Punk deliver an intense promo for the first time since his Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns was announced. Punk might find himself in a two-on-one situation at 'Mania if Rollins and Reigns keep their differences aside to target him.

Ad

The OTC and Rollins could briefly reunite during the three-way match and target Punk. To avoid being outnumbered, The Second City Saint could form a new faction with former WWE Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). The trio could then take out The Visionary and Reigns.

Punk recently posted a picture with MCMG on Instagram, leading fans to believe they could form a faction on WWE TV. In his promo on RAW, The Best in the World said he was the reason why the former Shield members found success in the company, and now he planned to end their careers. To accomplish his goal, he might need the help of Shelley and Sabin.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Punk's promo, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins might look to re-form The Shield to their common enemy. However, The Second City Saint might have a backup plan in the form of MCMG, which could make the Triple Threat match more thrilling and engaging.

That said, the abovementioned angle is speculative at this moment, and nothing has been confirmed.

CM Punk might turn heel at WrestleMania 41

Punk, Rollins, and Reigns are equally dangerous inside the squared circle, making it almost impossible to predict the winner of their match. However, Paul Heyman might play a vital role at The Showcase of the Immortals, ensuring a star's win.

Ad

The Wiseman owes CM Punk a favor after The Best in the World helped Roman Reigns and The OG Bloodline beat The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Before The Showcase of the Immortals, Punk could secretly ask Heyman to be his Wiseman. The Best in the World could turn heel at The Show of Shows alongside Heyman, who could help him defeat Rollins and Reigns. However, the abovementioned scenario is hypothetical. It remains to be seen how the Triple Threat match plays out at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE