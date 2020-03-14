CM Punk had interesting advice for WWE before tonight's SmackDown Live

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk isn't one to shy away from speaking his mind on a public forum.

Punk has been away from the squared circle for over 6 years now but that hasn't stopped him from voicing his opinion on several aspects of the industry. His current gig at WWE Backstage is a win-win situation for him as he gets to talk about the WWE product and gets paid for the same as well.

WWE held tonight's SmackDown Live from the WWE Performance Center amidst growing fears surrounding the coronavirus. Several wrestling personalities reacted to it and Punk wasn't one to hold back.

When a Twitter used posted a tweet wondering whether there would be a 'CM Punk' chant on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, he had an amusing response to it and ended up taking a shot at WWE in the process.

Punk said that the company should "pipe the chants in" to make the show feel more real. Check out the tweets below:

They should pipe it in so it feels more like a real show. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 14, 2020

There have been instances in the past where chants were added to the shows and Punk took a shot at the same.

Ever since he made his WWE Backstage debut back in November, Punk has made a point to share his unfiltered thoughts on the WWE product. In addition to his comments on the show, he occasionally puts out tweets like the one above, taking jibes at the promotion.