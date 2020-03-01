CM Punk has another drastic new look

CM Punk now works on WWE Backstage

During his time in WWE, CM Punk was known to change his appearance more than most Superstars on the roster – and now he has continued that trend by sporting another new look at this weekend’s C2E2 event in Chicago.

As you can see from the tweets below, fans have been posing alongside Punk during meet-and-greet sessions, and the WWE Backstage personality is now sporting a moustache.

Met CM Punk. Thanked him for the photo at a WPG house show from years ago. He hit me with a "Go Jets Go". Still the Best In The World.



... I need to lie down.

Punk’s multiple appearance changes in WWE can be summed up by his final two years with the company.

In 2012, he began the year with the slicked back look that many people associate with his 434-day reign as WWE Champion, while he sported a buzz cut in late 2012/early 2013 when he turned heel and feuded with Superstars including John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker.

From June 2013 until his WWE exit in January 2014, “The Best In The World” changed his look once again when he returned as a babyface with a Wolverine–style beard.

CM Punk’s current WWE status

It was made clear when CM Punk began working on WWE Backstage in November 2019 that he signed a contract with FOX, as opposed to WWE, and that his appearances on the show were not going to lead to an in-ring comeback.

Seth Rollins repeatedly called out Punk and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania, but talk of a possible WWE return for the 41-year-old has died down in recent months.