CM Punk to interrupt 54-year-old WWE legend on RAW after Survivor Series? Analyzing the possibility

CM Punk has officially made his comeback as a WWE Superstar in the Stamford-based promotion, and his return has already shaken up the entire landscape of the company.

Recent reports suggested that the Best in the World might also be featured in the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, serving as the fallout show for the red brand following the Survivor Series.

However, if these reports come to fruition, there's a possibility that CM Punk might interrupt Triple H during the opening moments of the show, marking the beginning of his journey once again on Monday Night RAW. The reason Hunter might appear on the upcoming episode of the red brand could be linked to the seismic decision of Punk's return to the company.

The potential scenario could involve the Chief Content Officer opening RAW by emphasizing the greatness of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. However, with Punk back in the company, he might interrupt The Game during this opening segment.

This possibility arises from the history of segments between the two, even when Triple H plays the role of an authority figure.

Expand Tweet

It's crucial to note that even if this scenario comes to fruition, it will only serve to make Punk's first appearance on the red brand grander after almost a decade of anticipation.

Another scenario that might unfold if Triple H chose to appear could involve the Chief Content Officer personally welcoming the Best in the World back to the Stamford-based promotion in front of a live television audience. This gesture might show fans that any past grievances between these two have now been settled.

Overall, it will be fascinating to see how things unfold on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, especially if CM Punk makes an appearance on the show.

The return of CM Punk has already generated millions of views

Even after several hours have passed since the conclusion of Survivor Series 2023, fans are still buzzing about the unreal moment they witnessed when Punk made his return.

The return of the Best in the World has also significantly contributed to WWE generating massive digital views on their social media platforms.

According to statistics from a Twitter account named Wrestle Ops, CM Punk's return has garnered around 26,600,000 views across all the company's social media platforms in just three hours.

Expand Tweet

This gigantic number reflects the anticipation and excitement among fans for Punk's return to the company. It will be interesting to see how his first appearance on RAW or SmackDown unfolds.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here