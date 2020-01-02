CM Punk knocked out Michael Cole's tooth; details of bizarre altercation revealed

Michael Cole recalled a bizarre incident with CM Punk on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.

The veteran WWE commentator revealed that he received a knee to the face from Punk four hours before his match against Jerry Lawler at WrestleMania 27 in 2011, and the damage was so bad that it knocked out one of his front teeth.

Punk, who was only joking around, immediately apologised and offered to pay for the dental treatment, but Cole was more concerned about whether he could call commentary that night and compete in the biggest match of his career.

“Phil [Brooks] and I have known each other for years, good friends. He comes, for some reason, and to this day we don’t know why, he comes running across the ring and he delivers a knee lift that knocks my front tooth out. This is like four hours before my WrestleMania match.

“My tooth goes flying, there’s blood everywhere, Punk’s telling me, ‘Oh my God, I’ll pay for the dental work, I’m so sorry. I don’t know what got into me. I was just out here goofing around.’ I said, ‘I’m not worried about the dental work, I’m about to lose the biggest pay day of my career because you knocked my tooth out!’”

Cole went on to reveal that Lawler hit a missile dropkick on him during the match which led to his other front tooth being knocked out.

In the end, the SmackDown announcer picked up the victory over his commentary partner after the Anonymous RAW General Manager reversed special guest referee Steve Austin’s decision to award the win to Lawler.