CM Punk may not have been responsible for Paul Heyman betraying Roman Reigns

CM Punk finally revealed his much-awaited favor from Paul Heyman when he revealed that The Wiseman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. Despite what Punk may have said, there is a chance that the person behind Heyman's betrayal was not The Second City Saint but Seth Rollins.

When CM Punk told the world that his favor involved Heyman accompanying him to the ring at WrestleMania, The Tribal Chief was sure his Wiseman would refuse. However, Heyman replied, saying he couldn't say no to CM Punk when Reigns asked him to let down The Best in the World softly.

While all of this was going on, Seth Rollins was in the ring, smugly smiling in the corner. He didn't move a muscle even when Punk hit a GTS on Reigns as the segment came to a close. It may have been because Heyman owes a bigger favor to Rollins than he does to CM Punk. Some people are speculating that Heyman could have been in cahoots with Rollins ever since Survivor Series: Wargames.

Despite his apparent hatred for Reigns and The Bloodline, Seth Rollins didn't join Solo Sikoa's team at Wargames. It may have been because Paul Heyman asked Seth not to in return for a favor down the line. Rollins' favor could have been for Heyman to betray both Reigns and Punk when the time came and join him instead.

The actual reason why Heyman didn't say no to CM Punk could be because it was all a part of Seth's plan. Heyman wouldn't have had to suffer anything even if he said no to Punk as he was under the protection of The Tribal Chief. While all of this is speculation, it'll be interesting to see how things turn out at WrestleMania 41.

The Tribal Chief is one of the greatest stars of this generation as claimed by many in the business. This year, he will be main-eventing his fifth consecutive WrestleMania, along with his 10th overall, breaking his own record he made last year.

Roman Reigns will be involved in this year's 'Mania in a Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins that will close out Night One of WrestleMania 41. He signed the contract for the match on last week's SmackDown. He also appeared on this week's show where he was betrayed by his own Wiseman who will now accompany CM Punk to the ring at The Show of Shows.

Despite the drama in the ring, Reigns remains one of WWE's top merchandise sellers with huge sales for his OTC and Bloodline merchandise. He is also on the cover of this year's WWE 2K25 game. Before this week's show, Reigns took to X to announce the sale of his new OTC merch that he wore last night in Chicago.

"Get yours today. ☝🏽 Now on @WWEShop," he wrote.

Reigns seemingly no longer has a Wiseman on his side. It will be interesting to see Roman Reigns interact with The Best in the World in the coming weeks, with Heyman now being on Punk's side.

Fans are excited to see Paul Heyman back with his original client once again ahead of WrestleMania 41.

