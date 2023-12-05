CM Punk to meet 41-year-old star in the ring on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk will return to WWE SmackDown on Friday after almost a decade. The Second City Saint shocked fans worldwide by signing with the company ahead of Survivor Series 2023. Since then, many have been wondering what's next for him.

Last Monday, Punk appeared on RAW and cut a great promo. This week, he will return to the blue brand, and viewers are excited to discover what he will do on the show. The former WWE Champion is known for creating memorable moments on TV and could do so again if a 41-year-old star greets him on SmackDown.

While CM Punk is rumored to feud with Roman Reigns in the future, we could see the former engage in a brief rivalry with LA Knight first. This could be an interesting storyline, as both stars cut incredible promos.

LA Knight portrays an anti-hero gimmick on WWE TV, allowing him to possibly feud with the veteran. As for CM Punk, we aren't sure if he is a face or a heel. Last Monday on RAW, fans couldn't figure out much about his new on-screen character.

Both superstars are immensely popular among fans, as they are top merchandise sellers for the company and often garner the loudest reactions from the live crowd. If WWE books them in a compelling program, it could benefit all parties involved.

The base of this storyline is simple: LA Knight doesn't like anyone stealing his spotlight, and he could be worried about Punk derailing his momentum. Last week, The Second City Saint claimed he was the most feared man in the business, which could have rubbed The Megastar the wrong way. The 41-year-old could send a message to the returning veteran on SmackDown and continue his ascent.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to fight over CM Punk

Since Nick Aldis was appointed as the general manager of SmackDown, he has made Adam Pearce's life difficult in WWE. Both officials have been showing on each other's shows, attempting to gain the upper hand in the apparent battle of brand supremacy.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis stole Randy Orton from under Adam Pearce's nose with the promise of allowing him to target The Bloodline. On the latest episode of the red show, Pearce was seen talking to Seth Rollins, where the former claimed that he wanted to sign CM Punk to a RAW-exclusive deal.

With CM Punk appearing on WWE SmackDown this week, Aldis and Pearce will do everything possible to secure Punk's services. It will be interesting to see which brand will succeed in signing The Second City Saint.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.