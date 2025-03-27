CM Punk to miss WrestleMania for the second time in a row after WWE takes him off TV? Potential swerve explored

CM Punk is set to collide with two of the biggest stars of the generation, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41. Before they lock horns on the Grandest Stage of Them All, the three megastars will appear on this week's episode of SmackDown to make their match official by signing the contract.

While the triple threat match has the world excited, CM Punk could be ruled out of the match if Rollins and Reigns team up to take him down during the contract signing, turning it into a singles match. This could lead to the Best in the World missing another edition of WrestleMania.

Both Rollins and Reigns have a lot of hatred for each other, but that is nothing compared to what they have for CM Punk. A small Shield reunion moment is expected by fans during the match, which would make headlines around the world.

But a surprise could stun the world if the reunion happened during the contract signing itself to take the Second City Saint out of action. While Punk could be ruled out of the match, he could make headlines by cashing in Paul Heyman's favor.

Punk could make his appearance at WrestleMania after a potential attack during the contract signing. Further, he could use Paul Heyman's favor to get re-inserted in the match and main-event Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

CM Punk might get to main-event WrestleMania 41 this year

While the WrestleMania 41 card is still shaping up, most of the major matches have been made official. The triple threat war between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns is clearly a marquee match and is very much anticipated to be the main event of Night 1 of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the other hand, the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes would end up headlining Night 2 of the Show of Shows. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when WWE goes live from Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.

