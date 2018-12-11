×
CM Punk News: Big update in Colt Cabana's lawsuit against Punk

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
311   //    11 Dec 2018, 13:52 IST

CM Punk and Colt Cabana
CM Punk and Colt Cabana

What's the story?

After CM Punk appeared on Colt Cabana's Podcast a few years ago, a few controversial comments made during the show led to WWE's Dr. Chris Amman suing the pair. Although Punk and Cabana eventually won the lawsuit, Punk and Cabana's friendship wasn't the same.

Cabana later filed a lawsuit against Punk for promising to pay his legal fees and then backing out. Cabana sued for $1 in punitive damages and $200,000 for legal fees. We now have an update on the situation.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk left WWE in 2015 and appeared on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast soon after, making some controversial comments about WWE, which led WWE doctor, Dr. Chris Amman to sue the pair.

Before leaving WWE, CM Punk was a 5-time WWE World Champion and a 2-time Money In The Bank career. Since leaving WWE, Punk has fought in the UFC twice, losing on both occasions.

The heart of the matter

After Cabana sued Punk, his attorney's issued the following argument:

 "first, that Defendant's text messages to Plaintiff regarding the status of and potential response to a demand letter constituted an to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees in a protracted litigation for defamation; second, that as consideration, in return for Defendant "offering" to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, Plaintiff' would not remove his own podcast episode for which Plaintiff, and not the Defendant, makes money; and finally, that defendant’s conduct rose to the level of fraud based on the fact that he later stopped paying for Plaintiff’s legal fees.”

The judge ruled in Punk's favour and stated that Cabana“has failed to allege that Brooks provided an offer that was definite and certain enough to support an enforceable contract.

Cabana has responded to judge's decision but filing another 14-page lawsuit.

What's next?

CM Punk has until December 28th to respond to the latest lawsuit. Things are getting interesting.

