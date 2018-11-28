CM Punk News: Former WWE Star reveals what's wrong with WWE

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 470 // 28 Nov 2018, 12:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk

DISCLAIMER: The views in the article are those of CM Punk and not of Sportskeeda

What's the story?

The WWE Universe seems to still love him even after five years since he left, but CM Punk doesn't share the same love for his former employers, WWE.

In an interview with MMAFighting.com, the former WWE Superstar revealed what's wrong with the WWE when asked about Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' rumoured new wrestling promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Following two fights in the UFC, both of which he lost, Punk will now serve as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC).

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will be a part of a new wrestling promotion, with Chris Jericho and Jim Ross also involved in the promotion called The Elite.

The heart of the matter

On asked about the rumoured new promotion, Punk said that the misconception about WWE being the only promotion where a wrestler can make money is untrue. The former WWE Superstar said that the decision by Bucks and Cody to start a new promotion "will be great for them and their families".

Punk said, "Maybe the place (WWE) has changed. I’ve got people who text me and say otherwise, but there’s ways to make money and support your family outside of that."

Punk then laid into the WWE and revealed what is wrong with the company at the moment, "I think they can (Young Bucks and Cody) command their price if they want there. But if they did go there, then they’d just be another guy — just like everybody else on that show. It’s amazing, the more time the show gets, the less time it really seems they develop new characters."

He also did not rule out a return to pro wrestling, and revealed that although he did speak to the Young Bucks, an offer was not made to him for an appearance at ALL In.

What's next?

Punk is still a part of UFC, although it seems his UFC career is all but over. He rejected claims that he would fight Logan Paul, a YouTuber who is set to fight in MMA.