CM Punk News: Former WWE Superstar speaks on acting debut

CM Punk in Girl on the 3rd Floor

What's the story?

CM Punk has given an interview about his acting debut in the new horror film, 'Girl on the Third Floor.'

In the film, CM Punk plays a man who is renovating a down-trodden house for his expanding family to live in but the house has other plans in store for him.

In case you didn't know...

Back in June of last year, CM Punk alongside Colt Cabana won a defamation suit against Chris Amann. Chris Amann filed charges after CM Punk alleged on Colt Cabana's Podcast 'The Art of Wrestling', that Amann misdiagnosed a staph infection on Punk's back during his time with WWE.

While that may be over, Colt Cabana is now currently suing him for over 1.2 Million Dollars for unpaid legal fees. Colt Cabana is alleging that CM Punk offered to pay his legal fees during the Chris Amann case but backed out. The lawsuit is ongoing.

The heart of the matter

In the meantime, CM Punk has made his official acting debut in the horror thriller 'Girl On The Third Floor.' He, alongside the rest of the cast, gave an interview with Perri Nemiroff from Collider at SXSW.

Here's what CM Punk had to say on why he chose the film.

"Just like everything else in my life, it kind of just fell from the sky. I was fortunate enough to be recommended by Bobcat Goldwait, which is, I don't know, like a feather in my cap. (Like) that's not something, (like) an 8-year-old kid watching policy academy, that you would think would possibly 'happen in your life. But Thankfully he did."

He further adds, "The names attached to it, was like, "oh, you cannot no go". The first time I heard Travis's name, I was like "the guy who produced Jodorowsky's Dune?" So, without reading the script, I was like, I'm in."

What's next?

CM Punk will be appearing alongside AEW Stars, Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega, at C2E2 (Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo) on March 22-24 for a rare autograph session.

While CM Punk is done with WWE, a pro-wrestling return is still not out of the question.

What do you think of CM Punk's foray into movies? Comment below

