CM Punk News: Former WWE Superstar wants to work with Ice-T

CM Punk and The O.G.

What's the story?

CM Punk stated his intention during an interview with Collider that he wants to work with Ice-T in the future.

The straight-edge superstar recently made his feature film debut in the film "Girl on the Third Floor."

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk has been a busy guy since he left the WWE shortly before WrestleMania 30. He stated his intention to become a UFC Fighter and fought Mickey Gall at UFC 203, losing so in the process. He had his second UFC Fight at UFC 225 and losing that by decision.

In the meantime, he has become a colour commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championship in a Joe Rogan type role. He has also hosted Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix.

Regarding his feature acting debut, CM Punk has received praise from critics for his starring role in the film. There could be more roles in store for him in the future.

The heart of the matter

When asked in an interview with Collider on what TV show they would like most to guest star on, CM Punk had this to say

I just want to work with Ice-T...So..it's got be like a procedural cop show. It's got to be Law and Order. ..What's up, T?

For those unfamiliar with Ice-T, he is considered one of the founding fathers of Gangster Rap. Ice-T (Tracy Lauren Marrow) had several hits that include O.G. Original Gangster, I'll be your pusher and Back on the Block.

Ice-T ventured into acting, co-starring in films such as CB4, Tank Girl and Johnny Mnemonic. Since 2000, he has portrayed Fin Tutuola on the hit show "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" or SVU as most fans like to call it. The show has been on the air for 20 years with Ice-T being one of the original cast members alongside Mariska Hargitay.

What's next?

It's unclear as to where CM Punk will be in the coming months. Will he pursue more acting roles? Will he go to AEW? Or will he return to UFC? Stay tuned in the months to come.

Would u guys like to see CM Punk on SVU? Comment below

