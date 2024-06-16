At the 2024 Clash at the Castle premium live event, Damian Priest shocked the WWE Universe by beating Drew McIntyre and retaining the World Heavyweight Championship. While Damian was in a world of trouble and was close to losing the contest, interference from CM Punk helped him beat The Scottish Warrior.

With this victory, there is a lot of speculation about the Judgment Day member's future on Monday Night RAW. In this article, we will look at four possible directions for Damian Priest following his win at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Damian Priest calls out a new challenger

Trending

Since Damian Priest has taken care of the threat named Drew McIntyre, he can now afford to focus on other superstars on Monday Night RAW. The red brand has multiple superstars like Jey Uso and Gunther who can potentially challenge Damian for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther, who won the King of the Ring tournament, is also eligible for a match against Damian at SummerSlam. Hence, in the coming weeks on RAW, The Judgment Day member could focus on a new challenger and further improve his legacy as a champion.

#3. Damian Priest calls out CM Punk for interfering

The one thing that separates Damian Priest from most heels in WWE is the fact that he does not necessarily like to cheat and win. On many occasions, Damian has stopped his Judgment Day teammates from helping him. However, at Clash at the Castle, it was CM Punk who interfered and helped him.

This potential act could enrage Damian and lead him to call out Punk on RAW. A potential rivalry between the two men leading up to SummerSlam and beyond could be formed. It will be interesting to see if WWE books something along these lines.

#2. Triple-threat match at SummerSlam

Gunther is in line for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. However, if Orton were to take him out in revenge for their controversial King of the Ring finish, WWE could plan an epic triple-threat match between Damian, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk for the title at SummerSlam.

This potential match could do wonders for WWE, as every man involved is a big name and has a story to tell. Also, if Damian can walk out victorious from a match like that, it would raise his stock in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Damian Priest declares himself the leader of The Judgment Day

Even though The Judgment Day is usually led by Rhea Ripley, the dynamics have changed in her absence. With his victory in Scotland, Damian has established himself as an important superstar in the faction and on Monday Night RAW.

Hence, when Ripley returns to the promotion, Damian could betray her and declare himself the leader of the faction. The reason why Damian could do this is because he literally achieved the impossible by beating Drew in his backyard and is the only champion in The Judgment Day.