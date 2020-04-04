CM Punk recalls his old WWE faction while being in self-isolation

CM Punk recently posted a photo on social media giving a major throwback to his old WWE faction.

The former WWE Champion was last seen competing in WWE back in 2014.

CM Punk

While being in self-isolation due to the massive coronavirus outbreak, CM Punk has been seen trying out a few different looks and in a recent tweet, the former WWE Champion was seen wearing a mask from his Straight Edge Society days.

CM Punk shows-off Straight Edge Society mask on Twitter

During his days in WWE, not only was CM Punk the leader of the fan-favorite faction, The Nexus but was also the head of another group known as the Straight Edge Society (SES), which disbanded almost a decade ago.

During his tenure as a member of the SES, Punk recruited the likes of Luke Gallows, Joey Mercury, and Serena Deeb in the group and at one point in his career, 'The Second City Saint' also rocked a mask after Rey Mysterio had shaved-off Punk's head.

As it turns out, Punk, who is currently 21 days into isolation, showed on Twitter that he still hasn't lost the Straight Edge Society mask, as he took to social media and sent out a photo while wearing it.

The Straight Edge Society was initially formed in 2009 by CM Punk and the group's main motive was to promote the disciplinary straight edge lifestyle. The members of the faction required to shave their heads as a symbol of a new beginning for them and the group consisted of a few notable names as well.

The SES eventually disbanded in 2010 after most of its members walked out Punk. However, during its duration, the group did have a memorable feud with Rey Mysterio and The Big Show.

What's next for CM Punk?

After the dissension of The Straight Edge Society, CM Punk shifted his focus on other things in WWE and soon became one of the hottest Superstars in the company. Not only did Punk go on to become the leader of The New Nexus, but he also captured the WWE Championship in an iconic fashion in his hometown of Chicago.

Since Punk has retired from Pro Wrestling, an in-ring return for 'The Best in the World' seems very unlikely at this point, but the former WWE Champion did make his return to the WWE premises as an analyst for their WWE Backstage series.

With WrestleMania 36 set to take place this weekend, we can surely expect Punk to keep an eye out for the event and eventually make his return to WWE Backstage once things get back to normal and we get to witness the show being hosted at the FS1 studio.

