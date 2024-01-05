CM Punk returns to the blue brand on past SmackDown, top stars interviewed - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock picked up the pace this week after a slow holiday season. Several bonus special shows aired, although the weekend is currently looking to be relatively bare in terms of new programming.

Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk after the show took a week off due to the holidays. Meanwhile, the prior week's episode of NXT, which was a taped program, was added on-demand this past Tuesday.

Wednesday was standard but busier than the prior two days. It featured an episode of The Bump and a month-old edition of RAW. Thursday is where things picked up, however, as a new episode of The Best Of WWE highlighting 2023 was made available, as was a 2024 preview special. As always, This Week In WWE was also added on Thursday.

While it was a busy week, especially on Thursday, things are slowing down for the weekend. Only four new full-length programs are being promoted. This includes new in-ring action, a show breaking down SmackDown, and beyond.

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will return after a week's break

The SmackDown LowDown is returning with a new episode this week. The latest episode of the popular series will air on Saturday, January 6th. It will be available at around 12 PM EST.

For those unaware, the series features Matt Camp and Megan Morant breaking down the action from Friday Night SmackDown the night before. Select interviews are then spliced in. This addition is notable, as the series did not air a new episode last week.

The most recent episode of The SmackDown LowDown from almost two weeks ago can be seen on-demand, with the interview portion in the video above. Michin and LA Knight were both interviewed individually. Additionally, the trio of Santos Escobar, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza spoke about their new union.

#3. WWE Friday Night SmackDown featuring the return of CM Punk will be added on-demand

Expand Tweet

WWE Friday Night SmackDown from December 8th, 2023, will be added on-demand this weekend. The big-time show that initially aired on the FOX Network will become available on Sunday, January 7th. SmackDown is typically added at around 10 AM or at noon EST.

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown was particularly notable, as it was the Tribute to the Troops edition of the show and featured the blue brand return of CM Punk. Punk had returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event and also appeared on an episode of RAW, but he hadn't been on SmackDown in almost a decade.

The Straight Edge Superstar cut a fantastic promo where he called out numerous stars and planted seeds for several feuds in the future. Additionally, the likes of Randy Orton, LA Knight, and IYO SKY appeared on the program.

#2. A past episode of Main Event will be added to the archives

Expand Tweet

A new episode of WWE Main Event will be added on-demand this weekend. The episode that first aired on December 21st, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, January 6th. This video had previously been available on Hulu and aired internationally.

As is standard for the WWE Main Event program, two matches took place on the card. Both bouts featured one star from Monday Night RAW, taking on an up-and-coming sensation from the NXT brand.

The opening bout of the night featured RAW's Indi Hartwell battling NXT's Elektra Lopez. The Way's Indi is trying to gain momentum after a lot of losses on the red brand. Meanwhile, RAW's Apollo Crews took on NXT's Brooks Jensen in the main event.

#1. NXT Level Up will offer new and fresh matches

Kiyah Saint and Brinley Reece vs. Kiana James and Izzi Dame

WWE NXT Level Up will offer a new episode this weekend. More specifically, the show will air at 10 PM EST on Friday, January 5th, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. As a reminder, the show won't be available on Peacock for around two weeks after the initial streaming due to a deal with Hulu.

Last week's episode of NXT Level Up featured matches showcased from throughout 2023. This one, however, will have three brand-new never-before-seen bouts. The main event is particularly interesting, as Oro Mensah of Meta-Four will take on the up-and-coming Dion Lennox.

The opening match on the card will see Brooks Jensen take on Luca Crusifino. Brooks' group with Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs recently came to an end, so he's looking to build momentum.

Lastly, a tag team bout will be on the card. The newly formed team of Izzi Dame and Kiana James will battle rookies Kiyah Saint and Brinley Reece, both of whom are hoping to make names for themselves against two performers often seen on NXT.