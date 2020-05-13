CM Punk reveals how he would have booked the Becky Lynch-Asuka segment on WWE RAW

Lynch, Asuka, and Punk

On tonight's edition of WWE Backstage, former WWE Superstar and the show's analyst CM Punk made his return. It has been around a month since Punk was on the show, and he had a lot to talk about on the latest developments on WWE TV.

Punk opened up on last night's segment that saw Becky Lynch announce her pregnancy and hand over her RAW Women's title to Asuka, who had won the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase 24 hours ago. Punk stated that the segment was a missed opportunity. He further explained how he would have done it.

Personally, I think that it's a missed moment, a missed opportunity to have the little lovey-dovey moment. Oh, Asuka's very happy for you, congratulations. And then, MIST! Right in the face! I think that they really missed out on that. That's what I would have done. And then the vacuum, and that void is filled, you know, you have this monster, evil women at the top of the Women's division and everybody's chasing her, they want revenge for Becky, they want the title. Can they stop Asuka? Nobody's ready for Asuka.

CM Punk's booking idea would certainly have turned Asuka into a major heel on WWE RAW

The segment was an emotional roller-coaster ride for the WWE Universe, as Lynch vacated her title that she had won more than a year ago at WrestleMania. Upon hearing that Lynch was pregnant, Asuka looked genuinely happy and proceeded to hug her. Punk's idea certainly seems like an interesting one and would have garnered some major heel heat for Asuka.