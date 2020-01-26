CM Punk reveals which WWE Superstar should win the men's Royal Rumble match

TMZ caught up with former WWE Champion CM Punk ahead of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble. They asked Punk who he thought should win the men's Royal Rumble. Punk replied that in his opinion, that man is NXT Superstar Keith Lee, who made a huge impact at Survivor Series in 2019. Here's what Punk had to say:

"I think it's kind of a no brainer. I think Keith Lee is a good guy. They need stars, and I think they can build a star with Keith Lee." H/T: WINC

Punk continued and joked that Lee should just shoot on the other Superstars and throw them over the top rope:

"Yeah, just 'shoot throw' everybody over the top rope"

This follows Punk praising Keith Lee on WWE Backstage recently. Even on the show, Punk advocated for Keith Lee to win the men's Royal Rumble match. Here's what Punk said on WWE Backstage:

“Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble.I think he had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series, and he, to me, is a big fish in a little pond right now. Not to say NXT is little by any means, but I think you need to follow up on stuff like this

You strike when the lightning’s hot. You see the little moment he had with [Roman] Reigns right there [at Survivor Series], that already feels like it was two years ago. We gotta get going with Keith Lee here. I think he needs to chuck Brock over the top rope and he needs to win that whole thing.” H/T: SEScoops