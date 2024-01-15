CM Punk, Rhea Ripley and 5 more WWE stars confirmed to appear at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia

WWE is all set to stage the Elimination Chamber at the iconic Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024.

Already, the show seems to be a major success for the Triple H-led regime, as evident from the ticket-selling numbers.

The Stamford-based Promotion has already confirmed the participation of many major stars for the PLE. That said, let's discuss all the superstars WWE has confirmed for this international show yet:

#5. Cody Rhodes will be a part of Elimination Chamber 2024

The American Nightmare will not only participate in the upcoming traditional Royal Rumble match but he is also already scheduled to be part of the Elimination Chamber PLE in Australia.

Since making his comeback to the company, Cody has been part of many PLE's which, surely, has played a pivotal role in making him the top babyface in the current landscape.

Many believe Cody might step inside the Elimination Chamber match this year and move one step closer to completing his story.

#4. Current United States Champion Logan Paul will also be part of the event

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul won the United States championship at Crown Jewel 2023 by defeating Rey Mysterio. The Maverick will defend his title against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

Paul is also officially announced to be part of this year's Elimination Chamber PLE.

#3. Rhea Ripley will finally perform in her hometown

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will finally get a chance to perform in her hometown after a long time as she is scheduled to be part of the PLE in Perth, Australia.

There is also a possibility that The Judgment Day member might headline the event, given her massive rise in popularity in the past few months.

#2. LA Knight Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins will be in Perth next month

The show will be stacked as the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will also be part of this event. The Visionary is scheduled to defend his title against Jinder Mahal on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Rollins is being heavily promoted in the official poster of the Royal Rumble 2024, indicating his participation in the event.

Additionally, LA Knight and Bianca Belair are also advertised for this international PLE.

#1. The Best in the World will also grace the show

Expand Tweet

The latest addition to the party is none other than CM Punk. His participation was confirmed by WWE via social media handles on Sunday, January 14.

However, there is still uncertainty surrounding whether he will wrestle in a match or just have a segment on the show.

