CM Punk sarcastically comments on WrestleMania emanating from WWE Performance Center

After WWE confirmed tonight that WrestleMania will emanate from the Performance Center with "only essential personnel" on the closed set, CM Punk was quick on the button with a hilarious response to the lack of crowd at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Amidst almost an entire week of speculation, WWE released the following statement tonight, to confirm that WrestleMania had officially changed location, and that no fans would be in attendance for the biggest event of the wrestling calendar.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Needless to say, the former WWE Champion's response was pretty typical of Punk, as he took a sarcastic jab at the decision, saying it was one way to make sure Reigns didn't get booed and to make sure no-one chanted his name.

Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

Well, no-one can ever accuse CM Punk of not sharing his honest opinion and saying whatever he feels!