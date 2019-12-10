CM Punk reveals which match he's watching prior to WWE Backstage, says he doesn't understand the 'Too Sweet' gesture

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 01:41 IST SHARE

CM Punk (right) confronting Triple H

Prior to his return to WWE Backstage tonight, CM Punk sent out a tweet asking if he should consider watching the first-ever match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor from TLC 2017. As things stand, Punk seemingly has to talk about the classic bout in a segment on tonight's edition of Backstage.

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor from TLC 2017

At TLC 2017, Finn Balor was scheduled to face Bray Wyatt in a singles contest, but the latter eventually had to pull out from the scheduled match due to sickness. Wyatt was subsequently replaced by AJ Styles, who would go one-on-one against 'The Demon King' for the first time in his career.

As expected, Styles and Balor both put up clinical performances inside the squared circle. By the end of the battle between two former leaders of the Bullet Club, Balor came out victorious; he pinned 'The Phenomenal One' for a huge win and then went on to share a 'Too Sweet' gesture with him in the ring.

CM Punk reveals that he's watching Styles vs Balor, claims he doesn't understand the 'Too Sweet' gesture

In his tweet, CM Punk said that he's finally tuning in to the popular Styles vs Balor match. He then sent out another tweet claiming that he doesn't understand the 'Too Sweet' hand gesture, before adding that he was also confused by the fact that so many wrestlers click pictures with Triple H.

I don’t get the “too sweet” thing. Rasslin cosplay. Side bar, does everyone just take pics with @TripleH now? — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 9, 2019

Punk finished his chain of thoughts by joking that he's like a caveman in this advanced world of inside jokes and familiar gestures.

Man. What a different world. I’m basically unfrozen caveman lawyer. Your world frightens and confuses me. #rasslin pic.twitter.com/yeZv0a13gV — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 9, 2019