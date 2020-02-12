CM Punk says 'there is nobody better' than current WWE RAW Superstar

CM Punk is now an analyst on WWE Backstage

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk praised Randy Orton’s recent work on RAW and claimed “there is nobody better” than the 13-time World Champion when he is fully motivated.

Orton looked as though he could reunite with former tag team partner Edge after the Hall of Famer competed in his first match in almost nine years at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

However, he viciously attacked the returning legend on the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW by striking him with a Con-Chair-To to the back of his neck, and he dished out the same punishment to Matt Hardy on this week’s RAW.

Punk said in conversation with Renee Young, Paige and Booker T that Orton can sometimes get complacent as a WWE Superstar, but he can tell that the current storyline with Edge is something he can “really sink his teeth into”.

“A motivated Randy… Book, tell me, am I wrong? Is there anybody better? I think Randy – and I think all of us can – we can take our eye off the ball, we can get complacent. But when he’s dialled in and he has something he can really sink his teeth into and something that motivates him, I don’t think there’s anybody better.”