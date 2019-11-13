CM Punk shows ups on WWE Backstage; Will be on next week's show

The multi-time Champion made a shock appearance on WWE Backstage.

Well, never say never in WWE. As this week's episode of WWE Backstage was coming to a close, music familiar to fans hit to shock the wrestling world. Former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who had departed the company in 2014, showed up as the hosts were hyping next week's show.

The Cult of Personality hit the speakers, and seconds later, Punk walked through the studio doors. The likes of Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Renee Young and Paige were all shocked to see the former WWE Superstar come to join them on stage.

Prior to the show ending, Punk looked straight into the camera in an extreme close up and said:

"Just when you thought you knew the answers, I changed the culture."

After the homage to Rowdy Roddy Piper, Punk also added that he'd be on next week's show. Punk had focused on MMA in the UFC after leaving the WWE but went 0-2 in his career in the Dana White owned company. He also transitioned to commentary for CFFC. But once the WWE moved SmackDown to FOX for a new broadcast deal, it opened up the opportunity for newer shows, including WWE Backstage.

Weeks leading up to the show's debut on FOX, rumors circulated that Punk had tested for a role on WWE Backstage. Renee Young and Booker T initially were the hosts and were later joined by Paige and Christian. But on each episode of the new show, special guests like Shawn Michaels, Adam Cole and Samoa Joe have appeared to add to the show's star power.

While Punk merely showed up in the closing seconds of the show, he also dropped the news that he'd be appearing on next week's show. While many fans will jump to the conclusion that he'll be back with the WWE, it might not be in a physical capacity.

Whatever the case may be, the appearance shocked everyone due to how messy the situation ended between the Voice of the Voiceless and WWE. Long thought of as two sides that would never reconcile, it appears that another relationship, whether just for one appearance or more in the future, has been temporarily been repaired.

