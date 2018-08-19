Opinion: Is the most celebrated friendship in wrestling over after Colt Cabana sues CM Punk for $1.2 million?

CM Punk and Colt Cabana had one of wrestling's most celebrated friendships.

CM Punk and Colt Cabana have known each other throughout their wrestling careers. Both of them were trained at Steel Dominion Wrestling School in Chicago by Ace Steel, Danny Dominion and Kevin Quinn. It is here that two first met and struck up a friendship. After graduating wrestling school, they entered the independent circuit together and worked extensively as a tag team.

Later on, Punk would even help Cabana get a spot on the WWE roster as Scotty Goldman on the rehashed version of ECW. He would even drop Cabana's name in his now infamous 'Pipebomb' promo, back in 2011.

But now it appears that this friendship of over a decade has come to an end as news broke that Cabana has sued CM Punk for over $1 million in legal fees and other exemplary damages. According to Forbes, CM Punk had asked Colt Cabana to pay half of the legal fees that the two had amassed over the last few years in a defamation lawsuit against Dr. Amann. Colt Cabana would then claim that Punk had promised to pay all of the legal fees in the case and would file a lawsuit against his former best friend.

All of this began back in 2014 when after walking out of the WWE, Punk would go on to attack his former employers on an episode of Colt Cabana's 'Art of Wrestling' Podcast. A part of this episode featured how WWE's Dr. Amann would go on to mistreat a staph infection that Punk had. This lead to Dr. Amann filing a defamation lawsuit against both CM Punk and Colt Cabana.

Punk and Cabana during happier times.

While the two did manage to come out of the case victorious earlier this year, it seems the legal battle has managed to bring an end to one of the most celebrated friendships in wrestling. Rumours have been floating for the past two years that the two former best friends had a falling out after Cabana was backstage at a WWE event while they were still in the middle of a legal battle.

Now, with this lawsuit filed against Punk by Cabana, it is hard not to feel that the two are no longer on friendly terms with each other. This is a sad ending to one of wrestling's most well-known friendships.

