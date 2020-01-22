CM Punk thinks NXT Superstar should win Royal Rumble 2020

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Punk has chosen his ideal Royal Rumble winner

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has stated that he wants to see Keith Lee win the upcoming Royal Rumble battle royal. The NXT Superstar has been on a roll ever since Survivor Series and is in line to face Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship in the Black and Gold brand's next episode.

CM Punk chooses Keith Lee

Speaking on WWE Backstage, CM Punk was full of praise for Keith Lee, stating that the company should now look to build him even further after his great moment with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

“Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble. I think he had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series. He, to me, is a big fish is in a little pond right now. Not to say that NXT is little by any means. But I think you need to follow up on stuff like this, you strike when the lightning is hot.

“You see the moment he had with Reigns [at Survivor Series]. That already feels like it was two years ago. We gotta get going wth Keith Lee here. I think he needs to chunk over the top rope and he needs to win the whole thing.”