CM Punk wants to apply for top WWE job

CM Punk and Vince McMahon

CM Punk has hilariously claimed that he wants to apply for a top WWE job. The former WWE Champion tweeted that he wanted to interview for the role of Chief Financial Officer.

WWE are on the lookout for a new Chief Financial Officer and a new Chief Revenue Officer. The company let go of Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson who are no longer on the Board of Directors as well. They have also announced that Frank A. Riddick III, who has been on the Board of Directors for over 11 years will be the interim Chief Financial Officer, working directly under the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

WWE stocks have taken a considerable dip since then, falling from $62 to $48 per share in NYSE.

CM Punk is now working with FOX Network and appears on their show, WWE Backstage every now and then. Rumors of him returning to the WWE ring are still floating about and are unlikely to stop.

Punk and Triple H have said that they are open to the idea of the return, but reports suggest that neither of them wants to make the first move. While a return to the ring would be one of the best things to happen for WWE and Punk, it looks highly unlikely despite all the rumours right now.