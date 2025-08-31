CM Punk has his own wife to counter Becky Lynch’s new alliance

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 31, 2025 23:12 GMT
CM Punk (right), Becky Lynch (left). [Image credits: wwe.com and WWE on X/Twitter]
CM Punk (right), Becky Lynch (left). [Image credits: wwe.com and WWE on X/Twitter]

WWE Clash in Paris ended with a shocking twist. Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship in the Fatal Four-Way thanks to his wife, Becky Lynch. The Man hit Punk with a low blow, which allowed The Visionary to capitalize and win the main event match.

Earlier during the show, the RAW General Manager had removed The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker from the arena after they brutally attacked Roman Reigns following the opening match.

However, Rollins had a backup plan, as the Women's Intercontinental Champion showed up to help her husband retain the title. CM Punk was once again at the receiving end of a cruel twist from The Visionary, having lost the World Title to a cash-in from him moments after winning it at SummerSlam. And now, he also has a Becky Lynch problem on his hands.

also-read-trending Trending

But let's not forget that The Second City Saint may not have to look far to counter this new alliance. Punk's wife is former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee. WWE didn't play it subtle when it came to The Best in the World's options in the aftermath of Lynch coming to the aid of her husband.

Talking on the Clash in Paris post-show panel, Big E addressed the implications of Lynch's interference, saying, "This man CM Punk has got a wife too." This would fuel speculation and interest in AJ Lee's highly anticipated return to WWE.

Moreover, according to a report from Fightful Select, AJ Lee's name has been mentioned in several recent pitches. The report notes that this doesn't mean a return is confirmed, but rather that those pitches weren't shut down as they used to be before.

Becky Lynch and AJ Lee have never wrestled against each other in WWE

Following the events of Clash in Paris, fans may get to see AJ Lee return to WWE and team up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Notably, Lee and Becky Lynch never crossed paths in a WWE ring. AJ Lee was a key figure of WWE's women's division leading up to the Women's Revolution era.

She thrived in the Women's division and became a three-time Divas Champion. However, she retired from in-ring competition in 2015, citing damage to her cervical spine, and hasn't competed since.

AJ Lee's retirement coincided with Lynch's main roster debut in 2015. Hence, the two never got to compete against each other. But that could change soon.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

